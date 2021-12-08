Scott Peterson was resentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of his pregnant wife.

Scott Peterson was resentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife Laci and their unborn child in 2002. He will not be eligible for parole.

Laci’s family was present when the judgement was pronounced. Some had testified before the decision was reached, and they were vehement in their criticism of the convicted killer.

“You were planning Laci’s murder nineteen years ago today,” Laci’s mother, Sharon Rocha, stated. “Bat your eyes if you want, but that’s the reality.” Mrs. Rocha recounted how she would have imagined Connor, the couple’s eight-month-old fetus who was also killed by Peterson, during her testimony. Connor would have had dark eyes and dark hair, she continued, but most importantly, he would have been a nice 18-year-old with a loving mother.

Laci’s siblings, along with Mrs. Rocha, took the stand before the sentence. Peterson has “expressed absolutely no remorse” for the killings, according to her brother Brent.

He said, “There are no words to explain the agony of not being able to share our lives together.”

Amy, Laci’s sister, also spoke out against Peterson’s murder of her sister and soon-to-be nephew. “I usually worry about how unfair it is that I don’t have a sibling,” she expressed her dissatisfaction. “That was taken away from me by you. I honestly don’t know how you manage to survive after taking two lovely lives.” Laci was reported missing in 2002, and her and Connor’s remains were discovered in April 2003. Peterson was originally condemned to death in 2005 after being proven guilty of the murders. However, after identifying evidence that the death penalty bias screening was defective, the California Supreme Court ordered a resentencing in August 2020. Peterson will be held in the San Mateo County Jail until the conclusion of the jury misconduct trial of Richelle Nice, who co-wrote a book about the crime.

During Peterson’s initial sentencing, Laci’s father, Dennis Rocha, who died in 2018, yelled at him, “You are going to burn in hell for this.” “It’s the end of your life.” Up to 16 members of her family and friends will be sitting in the jury box, while up to 16 members of his followers will be seated elsewhere in the courtroom.

Pat Harris is a defense lawyer. This is a condensed version of the information.