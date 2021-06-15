Scott Morrison, Australia’s prime minister, tells Queen Elizabeth that she was “quite the hit” at the G7 conference.

The Queen met the Australian Prime Minister, who told her she was “quite the hit” during the G7 conference, in a rare face-to-face audience at Windsor Castle.

On Tuesday, the Queen was spotted standing with her hands behind her back in the Oak Room of the Berkshire royal palace, wearing a brilliant yellow flowery dress.

Since March 2020, soon before England’s first lockdown, the head of state has been photographed conducting an audience in person rather than remotely.

The Queen, who is also the monarch of Australia, was pictured greeting Mr Morrison with a warm smile.

“You were quite the hit,” Mr Morrison said of the Queen’s recent visit to Cornwall to meet with G7 leaders. At dinner the next night, everyone was talking about you.”

“Oh Lord,” said the Queen. “Was it really them?”

“They were,” Mr Morrison remarked. They were ecstatic to meet you,” says the narrator.

Since the outbreak, the Queen has had a number of virtual audiences at Windsor, with guests speaking to her through video link from Buckingham Palace.

“Very lovely to see you – in person this time,” she said to Mr Morrison.

Among the couches, pillows, antique furniture, and brilliant red carpet, a flat-screen TV could be seen in the background of the room.

After the five-day Royal Ascot meet began on Tuesday, the king was subsequently seen watching the racing on television in the castle.

In the 15.40 King’s Stand Stakes, she has a runner named King’s Lynn.

According to the Queen’s racing manager, John Warren, the monarch, who is a horse breeder, plans to visit the Berkshire racecourse later this week.

Last week, the Queen travelled to Cornwall to host an open-air reception at the Eden Project for the G7 summit, attended a mini Trooping for her official 95th birthday, and welcomed US President Joe Biden to tea at Windsor Castle.

The Queen had an in-person visit with her former Lord Chamberlain Earl Peel just days after the Duke of Edinburgh’s death in April, and then had. (This is a brief piece.)