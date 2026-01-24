Scots Winner of The Traitors Stephen Reveals Secret of BBC Show

The winner of BBC’s hit reality show *The Traitors*, Stephen Libby, has revealed why he kept his participation in the series a secret from everyone on the Isle of Lewis. The 32-year-old from Stornoway made history in the 2026 series, becoming the first joint winner alongside Rachel Duffy from Northern Ireland.

Stephen and Rachel’s alliance remained strong throughout the show, even in the dramatic endgame where they successfully voted out all the other players. In a surprising finale that aired on January 23, the two split the £95,750 prize pot, each taking home £47,875. Stephen made it to the final after being chosen as a Traitor by Claudia Winkleman on day one in the Highland castle.

Secrecy and Shock After Filming

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland, the cybersecurity expert explained how he kept his involvement in the show under wraps. “I just made sure I didn’t tell anyone from the Isle of Lewis because if one person found out then the whole island would find out,” he laughed. “So that was my number one rule.”

After filming wrapped up over the summer, Stephen pushed the experience out of his mind. “When the series came on TV, most of it felt like brand new information because I’d really just pushed it to the back of my mind,” he said. “I had to carry on with normal life for the seven months in between. It still doesn’t really make sense to me in my head. I think I’m as shocked as everyone else that I was standing at the end.”

Returning to the Isle of Lewis after the show aired, Stephen was overwhelmed by the islanders’ reaction. “I couldn’t believe the reaction of people on the island,” he shared. “It was just amazing. I’m so proud of where I come from and to know that they’re proud of the fact that I’ve done this is… I can’t really put it into words.”

Team Play, Not Betrayal

Contrary to the typical backstabbing strategy of *The Traitors*, Stephen revealed that he never planned to be the ultimate traitor. “I never wanted to play the game by myself,” he admitted. “Whether I was a faithful or a traitor, I wanted to make sure I played it as a team as much as I could.” Stephen only began to consider betraying Rachel when he thought she might sway Jack, but ultimately, he stuck with his teammate.

“Being a Traitor isn’t a role that’s meant to be played as a team,” he said. “It’s designed that you backstab each other and fight your way to the top. I’m so chuffed that both of us managed to hold our nerve.” Reflecting on the finale, he added, “I know I’d feel very differently today if I’d have written Rachel’s name down. This is the only outcome I wanted.”

As for his £47,875 prize, Stephen has not made any concrete plans, though he hinted at using the money to show appreciation for his family and partner, who supported him throughout the journey.