Scots Urged to Stay Vigilant Amid Ongoing Winter Weather Warnings

Scotland’s First Minister, John Swinney, is urging the public to remain vigilant as wintry weather continues to impact the country, with snow and ice warnings in place through the weekend. Swinney expressed his gratitude to those working tirelessly to keep transport networks open, particularly in the north-east, which has been hardest hit by the severe weather.

Ongoing Disruptions and Weather Warnings

The Met Office has issued several yellow warnings for snow and ice, covering most of Scotland from midday Friday through to 3pm Saturday. A similar warning is also in effect between 2am and 3pm on Sunday. The adverse conditions have already caused significant disruptions, with some schools closed for a fifth consecutive day. However, roadways in the north and north-east are now clear, thanks to the efforts of gritter operators, transport workers, and emergency services.

During a visit to the AWPR/B-T depot in Aberdeen, Swinney met with staff involved in clearing roads and maintaining public safety. He thanked them for their exceptional work, noting the challenges posed by intense snowfall and freezing temperatures. “These workers have done an incredible job to ensure that people can travel safely despite the harsh conditions,” he said. “I am deeply grateful for their efforts, which have allowed vital transport services to continue.”

Looking ahead, the First Minister acknowledged that Scotland’s winter weather is expected to bring further challenges. He emphasized the importance of remaining cautious and following weather warnings. “Winter weather can cause significant disruption, but I want to reassure the public that we are doing everything we can to manage the situation,” Swinney added. “Please continue to stay informed and adjust your plans accordingly.”

The Scottish Government’s resilience room is actively monitoring the situation, with Swinney confirming that ministers will collaborate with local authorities to manage resources and minimize the weather’s impact on affected regions. His call for continued cooperation reflects the government’s focus on ensuring that the public remains supported throughout this difficult period.