Scots Mum Demands Justice After Son Killed by XL Bully Dog

A tragic case has left a Scottish mother heartbroken and searching for answers after her son was reportedly mauled to death by an illegal XL bully dog. Scott Samson, 38, was found dead in his home on Castlefern Road in Rutherglen in March 2025. His body was discovered alongside the aggressive animal he had agreed to care for while a friend went on holiday.

The aftermath has been nothing short of devastating for his mother, Morag, 60, who is left without closure. The post-mortem findings have failed to provide a definitive cause of death, with some experts suggesting the possibility that Scott was either already deceased or incapacitated before the dog attacked him. However, the attack was brutal, with the animal reportedly tearing into his face, throat, and other parts of his body.

Family’s Anguish and Calls for Accountability

Morag has expressed outrage over the police’s handling of the case. Authorities, she says, have spent thousands of pounds caring for the dog, named Mitch, in a kennel while failing to hold anyone accountable for her son’s death. Despite Mitch being confirmed as a banned XL bully breed, no criminal charges have been filed against the dog’s owner, Neal Stark, who is currently incarcerated for drug offences.

“This XL bully ate my son. It tore into his face, his throat, his tongue… and no one is being held responsible,” Morag said, her voice filled with grief. “The Crown says there isn’t enough evidence to prosecute. I still haven’t had a chance to grieve properly for my son.”

In addition to the pain of her loss, Morag claims police failed to inform her about the dog’s involvement in Scott’s death, leaving her to find out through the post-mortem report weeks later. “I wasn’t even told the truth at my son’s funeral. It was only later that I found out what happened to him,” she added, explaining that she wasn’t allowed to see Scott’s body prior to the funeral due to the severe damage.

The post-mortem report confirmed the cause of death was inconclusive due to the extent of the damage inflicted, leaving Morag to wonder whether her son died before or after the attack. She insists that, based on the physical strength of XL bullies, Scott would not have stood a chance against the dog.

As Mitch remains in kennels, the police have now issued a destruction order for the dog. However, no one will face criminal charges. Meanwhile, dog breed experts confirmed the animal was indeed an XL bully, a breed now banned in the UK.

Morag remains adamant that the dog should be destroyed, irrespective of whether it killed Scott before or after his death. She called for more decisive action from the authorities to prevent similar tragedies. “This dog is dangerous. It’s a banned breed and it should be destroyed,” she said.

The case has sparked outrage among both locals and politicians. Scottish Conservative shadow minister Sharon Dowey MSP criticized the slow response to the issue of dangerous dogs in Scotland, noting that this case highlights serious flaws in how dangerous animals are handled by the authorities. “SNP ministers were far too slow to act on XL Bullies, leaving communities at risk and taxpayers bearing the cost,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service stated that after thoroughly examining the case, the investigation had now concluded. A Police Scotland representative confirmed that a complaint had been lodged and was under investigation, promising a response in due course.