Scots Golfer Speaks on the Trauma of Mother’s Battle with MND

Professional golfer Tara Carrick has opened up about the devastating impact of her mother’s struggle with motor neurone disease (MND), a condition that ultimately took her life last year. The 30-year-old from Gullane, East Lothian, described her experience of caring for her mum, Claire Mactaggart, as the “worst experience of my life.” Tara reflected on the overwhelming challenges that families face when a loved one is diagnosed with the terminal illness, including the emotional toll of watching them deteriorate rapidly.

Claire, a former riding instructor and assistant for children with autism, was diagnosed with MND in July 2024. Tara immediately recognized the gravity of the diagnosis, realizing that it was a “death sentence.” Over the following months, Claire’s condition deteriorated progressively—first with speech difficulties, followed by trouble swallowing, the need for a feeding tube, and eventually the loss of mobility. “This disease took everything from my mum. It made her unrecognizable,” Tara said, acknowledging the harsh reality of the illness.

Facing the Grim Reality of MND

The early signs of Claire’s illness first appeared in January 2024, when she began speaking with a slur. Tara initially thought it might be a stroke, but MND was never considered as a possibility. As her mother’s health rapidly declined, Tara found herself assuming the role of a carer rather than a daughter, which was one of the most difficult adjustments. “You’re no longer just a daughter – you’re a carer,” she explained. “The way your relationship changes is one of the hardest parts to get your head around.”

Despite the painful and traumatic nature of the experience, Tara emphasized the need for families affected by MND to receive better support. She recalled the long, difficult hospital visits that could have been alleviated if her mother had access to specialist care such as The Rob Burrow Centre in Leeds. “We sat in an ambulance outside for two and a half hours, then 10 hours we were in A