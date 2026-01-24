Scots Dad Survives Cardiac Arrest After Asthma Attack, Shares Story of Recovery

A father from East Lothian, Scotland, is now using his near-death experience to raise awareness about asthma after suffering a severe attack that caused his heart to stop for four minutes. Jamie Bell, 40, was put into a medically induced coma following the incident in July 2021, and he continues to recover physically and mentally from the traumatic event. Despite battling asthma for most of his life, Bell had never experienced such a serious episode until that day.

Unexpected Turn of Events

Bell had always relied on his blue inhaler to manage his asthma, particularly during the summer months when pollen triggered his symptoms. However, he was not on any preventive medication, which he believes may have contributed to the severity of the attack. The asthma flare-up took place while he was celebrating his son’s first birthday in Bath, where the local pollen affected him more than usual. Feeling tight in his chest and lightheaded, Bell went outside for fresh air at around 6:30 a.m. to alleviate his breathing issues. Moments later, he collapsed, with his legs giving way as he became dizzy and lost consciousness.

His father-in-law quickly held him up, and the ambulance arrived soon after. Unfortunately, Bell’s heart stopped for four minutes, and he had two cardiac arrests before emergency responders successfully revived him. The incident, which occurred in front of his family, left Bell in a coma for several days at a hospital in Bath. He was also left with six broken ribs and a fractured sternum due to the CPR performed on him.

Upon waking up, Bell was grateful for the medical staff’s efforts and was shocked to learn more about asthma and how it could have been better managed. He admitted that prior to the incident, he had never been fully educated about the severity of the condition and its potential risks. “It was a simple fix—just a puff of an inhaler every night and morning could have prevented this,” he reflected.

Raising Awareness and Facing Fear

In the years since the attack, Bell has used his experience to spread awareness about asthma and the importance of proper management. He’s learned that while asthma may never fully disappear, it can be controlled with the right treatment. His focus has shifted from simply relying on a blue inhaler to maintaining a regular, preventive routine to avoid future incidents.

Now, preparing for the Edinburgh Marathon in May 2026, Bell is pushing forward with his running plan and feels healthier than ever. Despite the lingering anxiety and the mental challenge of pushing past his fears of breathlessness, he continues to run several times a week and has regained his confidence. “It’s taken years to get to this point,” he said. “Every mile I run represents resilience and recovery.”

As part of his recovery journey, Bell is also fundraising for Asthma Lung UK, a charity that supports life-saving research, offers vital support for those living with lung conditions, and works to raise awareness. He shared on his fundraiser page that running the marathon is more than just completing a race—it’s about overcoming the fear that once held him back and showing others living with asthma that their condition doesn’t have to limit their abilities.

“Every hard breath reminds me of what I went through, but this marathon is my way of proving to myself and others that asthma doesn’t define what you can do,” Bell explained. He expressed his gratitude for the support he has received and the chance to help others facing similar challenges. “Thank you so much for any support, whether that’s a donation, a share, or words of encouragement, it’s much appreciated.”