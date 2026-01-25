Scotland’s Roads See Rising Fatalities Amid Surge in Traffic Offences

Scotland is grappling with a rise in road fatalities and traffic offences, as new police figures paint a troubling picture of its roads. Between April and September, 92 people lost their lives in car, motorcycle, and cycling accidents—a sharp 11 percent increase from the same period last year. Among the victims were a child and six cyclists, while motorcyclist fatalities hit a five-year high, reaching 27 deaths.

Rising Offences and Reckless Driving

The alarming spike in fatalities comes amid growing concerns over reckless driving. Traffic offences surged, with the number of violations hitting 65,878, a jump of nearly 20 percent from the previous year. Over the entire year, Scotland’s motorists committed 123,295 offences, a rise of 12.3 percent. Offences involving speeding, dangerous driving, and unsafe vehicles have all seen noticeable increases, adding to the road safety crisis.

Chief Constable Jo Farrell highlighted a disturbing trend in drug driving, with incidents rising by 60 percent over the past three years. Drug driving offences have now reached levels nearly matching those for drink driving, further complicating efforts to curb fatalities.

Opposition politicians have expressed concerns that the Scottish Government’s Road Safety Framework, which includes a commitment to halve fatalities by 2030, is not making the necessary impact. Sue Webber, the shadow transport secretary for the Scottish Conservatives, called for more investment in road traffic officers and an upgrade to some of Scotland’s most perilous roads, such as the A9 and A96. Police Scotland acknowledged that current targets to reduce road deaths are not on track, with the rising offences showing little sign of abating.

A spokesperson from Transport Scotland emphasized the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure, but the figures suggest that more immediate measures may be needed to reverse this troubling trend.