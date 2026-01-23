Scotland’s Motorway Reopens After Icy Collisions; Weather Alerts Extended

A stretch of Scotland’s A74(M) motorway has been fully reopened following a closure due to multiple accidents caused by icy conditions. The incidents, which occurred Thursday afternoon between junctions 14 and 16 in South Lanarkshire, were attributed to treacherous road conditions resulting from ongoing wintry weather across the region.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and no one was transported to hospital following the collisions. Police Scotland confirmed the road was cleared and reopened shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, allowing traffic to resume its usual flow.

Weather Warnings and Disruptions Continue Across Scotland

Meanwhile, fresh weather warnings have been issued as Scotland grapples with continuing wintry conditions. The Met Office has placed much of the country under a yellow warning for snow and ice, which takes effect at 8 p.m. Thursday and lasts until midday Friday. The alert forecasts further wintry showers, leading to patchy ice and new snow accumulations in parts of the country.

Although hundreds of schools across the region remain closed due to the adverse weather, all rail routes are operating except for the section between Brora and Wick/Thurso on the Far North Line. In Aberdeenshire, priority one roads have been reopened, though several other routes in rural areas are still closed or difficult to navigate.

Notably, Aberdeenshire has seen some of the heaviest snowfall, including the village of Insch, which was isolated after nearly a foot of snow blanketed the area. Locals described it as one of the worst winters in over 25 years. “There has been nothing like this since 2010,” remarked Doug Griffin, a resident of Insch, highlighting the challenging conditions that have disrupted daily life.

As the situation continues to evolve, First Minister John Swinney confirmed that the government’s focus has shifted toward recovery efforts. “The volume of snow has been immense,” he said, acknowledging the scale of the disruption and the ongoing support from local resilience partnerships. Resources are being reallocated to clear remaining roads and restore power where necessary.

In the Highlands and Northern Isles, recovery teams are working to reestablish services and address the impact of prolonged snowfall. The government has worked in close coordination with local authorities, emergency services, and NHS partnerships to ensure that communities are supported during the recovery phase.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell of Police Scotland urged the public to check on vulnerable neighbors, particularly in the hardest-hit areas. “Some services may still be affected by the weather, so it is important for communities to stay connected and look out for each other,” he advised.