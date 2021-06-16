Scotland’s fans are depressed after losing the first match of their Euro 2020 campaign.

Scotland’s men’s squad had their first major tournament appearance in 23 years, although they were defeated 2-0 by the Czech Republic.

The team’s first appearance at a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup occurred at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

On Friday, they will face England at Wembley Stadium.

Thousands of Scotland fans sang the national anthem ahead of kick-off at Glasgow’s Euros fan zone.

The designated fan area at Glasgow Green could hold up to 3,000 people at any given time.

Eddie Smith, 25, from Dunfermline, described his experience in the fan zone with five of his buddies as “unbelievable.”

“It needed to go ahead here, and it’s unbelievable it has,” he told the PA news agency. The security is excellent; everyone is seated in separate places.

“If you didn’t have this, everyone would be shooting into a pub or a flat, and there would be a lot more than six people there.”

“The government has advised us to stay outside, and here we are all separated with table service, so I’m glad we have this here. I was the only one of my friends who was able to obtain tickets.”

Friends The outdoor fan zone, according to James Hill, 26, Steven Thistleton, 25, and Ross McArthur, 19, is the finest alternative for fans.

“It’s basically a gigantic beer garden,” Mr Hill told PA, “although I was a little surprised it’s £13 for a pizza.” Pints are £6, which is reasonable.

“We haven’t had much touch with anybody outside our group; everything is given to us.

“You’d be in a pub or a flat if you weren’t here, and they have track and trace and security, so it’s brilliant.”

Concerns have been raised about the safety of the event amid the pandemic, with fans not required to take a lateral flow test before attending, but organisers have said they are confident it is a safe environment.

A total of 12,000 people attended. (This is a brief piece.)