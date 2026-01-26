Scotland’s Domestic Abuse Murders: Women Three Times More Likely to Be Victims

Women in Scotland are three times more likely than men to be killed in domestic abuse-related incidents, according to new data released by Police Scotland. Between 2018 and 2023, 54 women were murdered in circumstances related to domestic abuse, compared to just 16 men. These deaths occurred at the hands of intimate partners, ex-partners, or family members, highlighting the gravity of domestic violence in the country.

Growing Concern Over Domestic Violence Numbers

The figures, obtained under a Freedom of Information request, have sparked outrage from domestic abuse advocates, who are calling for more investment in protective services for women. Dawn Brennan, Chief Executive of the charity Wise Women, expressed concern over the increasing rate of violence against women. She emphasized the need for more proactive intervention by the justice system to prevent such crimes from escalating to murder.

“There are over 60,000 domestic abuse incidents in Scotland every year, and the figures reflect the alarming level of violence against women,” Brennan stated. She also pointed to the difficulties in responding to breaches of bail by repeat offenders, often allowing them to continue their violent behavior. “The justice system is struggling to cope with the numbers, and women are paying the price for it,” she added.

Women, particularly younger victims, are coming forward with reports of violence at higher rates, but experts stress that this is not enough. “We need a justice system that can handle the scale of the issue,” Brennan concluded, calling for a rise in funding for women’s services and greater access to legal aid, which has become harder to obtain in recent years.

Dr Marsha Scott, Chief Executive of Scottish Women’s Aid, echoed Brennan’s concerns, noting that domestic abuse is rooted in gender inequality. “Women are overwhelmingly the victims of domestic abuse, and they are far more likely to be killed by a partner or former partner,” Scott said. She added that effective prevention would require sustained funding for specialist support, access to safe housing, and more rigorous enforcement of domestic abuse laws by both the police and courts.

Case Example: Mark Keel’s History of Abuse

The case of Mark Keel, who was sentenced to life for the murder of his partner Maxine Clark, further illustrates the systemic failures that contribute to such tragic outcomes. Keel, 33, killed 36-year-old Clark in Glasgow in 2023, leaving her with over 50 injuries. Clark had been previously abused by Keel, with neighbors reporting seeing her with a black eye, but she had not reported the incidents out of fear of retaliation.

Keel had a history of domestic violence, with abuse convictions involving former partners. Despite being labeled a high-risk offender and being required to attend a program for abusive men, Keel’s compliance was sporadic. He had also violated a court-imposed community payback order and was under supervision at the time of the murder.

In the aftermath of the crime, Keel was sentenced to at least 22 years in prison before being considered for parole. However, he appealed the severity of the sentence, calling it excessive. Judge Lord Mulholland, who presided over the case, warned Keel that he might never be released.

The tragic case highlights how domestic abuse often goes unreported or inadequately addressed until it results in fatal outcomes. As Scotland grapples with rising domestic violence rates, many experts believe that the criminal justice system must act swiftly to prevent further deaths.