Scotland Yard will ‘review’ the claims against Ghislaine Maxwell in the United Kingdom.

Scotland Yard has stated that it will “examine” charges that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked, groomed, and mistreated women and girls in the United Kingdom.

Maxwell, the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend, is currently awaiting trial in the United States on claims that she recruited three underage girls for Epstein to sexually assault between 1994 and 1997.

According to Channel 4 News, an investigation has discovered more than a half-dozen reports that Epstein and Maxwell targeted, trafficked, groomed, or molested young women and girls in the UK during a ten-year period.

According to the news organization, several victims have provided comprehensive stories of their ordeals, and the proof is based on a combination of publicly available documents, witness statements, and interviews.

The alleged crimes, according to Channel 4 News, include serious sexual assault and rape.

The Metropolitan Police have stated that any fresh information is always taken into consideration, and that they will review the material provided by the broadcaster.

“From what I’ve seen, there is certainly enough evidence for the police to examine more carefully than they have done up to now,” Nazir Afzal, the former chief prosecutor for north-west England, told Channel 4 News.

“It’s disturbing because there could be victims here.

“And possibly other victims or putative victims who may be identified if the investigation proceeds.”

The Metropolitan Police Department stated that claims of sexual misconduct and exploitation are always taken seriously.

“The MPS is clear that it will investigate claims where there is sufficient evidence of an offence having occurred, where it has the right authority to do so, and where people against whom the complaint is made are still alive,” the force said in a statement.

“The MPS stands with Commander Alex Murray’s statement from the end of 2019.”

“This verified that the MPS had received an accusation of non-recent trafficking for sexual exploitation in 2015 linked to activities outside of the UK and an allegation of trafficking against a US national, Jeffrey Epstein, and a British woman. (This is a brief piece.)