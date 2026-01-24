Scotland Responds to ‘Multi-Hazard’ Weather as Severe Snow and Flood Risks Loom

Scotland’s Resilience Room (SGoRR) has convened to address a series of challenging weather warnings, with the Met Office issuing alerts for snow, flooding, and strong winds over the weekend. The Scottish Government’s response, led by Justice and Home Affairs Secretary Angela Constance, follows ongoing concerns about the complex weather systems set to affect large parts of the country. The weather event is expected to bring continued snowfall, snowmelt, and heavy rain, posing significant risks to communities and infrastructure.

Multiple Warnings and Transport Disruptions

On Saturday, the Scottish Government’s emergency resilience group met to discuss the ongoing impact of severe weather, which includes both amber and yellow warnings across central and northeast Scotland. The Met Office predicts that heavy snowfall will affect areas from 3am to 2pm on Sunday, while wind warnings are in place across the north and west of Scotland from 9pm Sunday until midday Monday.

ScotRail has issued a warning that service disruptions are likely, particularly in areas affected by the snow and winds. Service delivery director Mark Ilderton confirmed that delays and speed restrictions may occur, with passengers advised to check journey details online or via social media before travel. In addition, road networks, particularly in the north, are experiencing disruptions, with communities urged to plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop urged residents to reconsider travel plans, advising that if travel is essential, people should drive cautiously and follow guidance from Police Scotland. In some areas, communities are being advised to work from home if possible as conditions are expected to worsen, especially with further snow forecasted into Monday.

More than 250 schools were closed across Scotland on Friday, a situation exacerbated by the extended period of heavy snow and sub-zero temperatures. This disruption has also impacted local rail services, including the closure of the Inverness-Wick railway line and the closure of numerous roads in rural areas. However, the main routes in the north and northeast have been cleared to allow for essential travel.

The Scottish Government has praised the efforts of local authorities, emergency responders, and volunteers who have been working tirelessly to maintain key routes and provide assistance to affected communities. Justice Secretary Angela Constance expressed gratitude for the hard work of frontline responders in tackling the ongoing weather-related challenges. “I am reassured to hear how partners are continuing to respond and support communities during this extended weather event,” Constance said during the SGoRR meeting.

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire Council has declared a major incident, warning of potential isolation for rural communities and the risk of power outages. Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell of Police Scotland urged the public to check on vulnerable neighbors or relatives if they are able to do so safely, noting the efforts of local authorities and emergency services to assist those affected by the weather.

As Scotland continues to grapple with this prolonged period of extreme weather, authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and follow the advice of agencies such as the Met Office and Police Scotland. The weather’s prolonged nature is making it one of the most challenging events in recent weeks, with more snow and freezing conditions expected in the coming days.