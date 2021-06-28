Scotland performed admirably at Euro 2020, according to Sturgeon.

Nicola Sturgeon said Scotland “done the country proud” despite losing to Croatia on Tuesday night in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The First Minister expressed her disappointment that the men’s squad did not go past the group stage of the tournament.

Following a draw with England and a loss to the Czech Republic, they were defeated 3-1 by Croatia, putting them at the bottom of Group D.

Ms Sturgeon told the PA news agency on Wednesday, “Like everyone else, I’m really heartbroken.”

They gave it their best and did the country proud, therefore they should be really pleased of themselves.

“It was a heartbreaking 90 minutes, but I’m really proud of the team because they got us to our first men’s tournament in 23 years.

“What they’ve given us in terms of cheer, energy, and a sense of passion and pride over the last several weeks has been just remarkable.

“It wasn’t meant to be on this occasion, but they’ve given us much to cheer about as they prepare for World Cup qualifying.”

When asked who she will support for the remainder of the tournament, she said, “I find that if Scotland isn’t there, I probably won’t have nearly the same interest in football.”

“I congratulate England on qualifying, and I congratulate Wales on qualifying – I think Wales is a wonderfully fascinating squad that has managed to go deep into tournaments in a way that Scotland envies.

“But I’ll watch to see who plays the best and who catches my eye, but once Scotland is out, it loses part of its appeal for me personally.”

As he opened Scotland Questions in the Commons, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack commented on the team’s elimination from Euro 2020, telling MPs: “The dream is finished, and my condolences go to Steve Clarke and the Scottish team today that they’re out of.” (This is a brief piece.)