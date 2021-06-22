Scotland may have given Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Andy Robertson cause for concern.

Andy Robertson of Liverpool appears to have deleted a video of him playing table tennis with John McGinn and Billy Gilmour, the latter of whom has been forced to miss Scotland’s critical Euro 2020 match against Croatia on Tuesday after testing positive for Covid-19.

Scotland captain Robertson’s Instagram account featured a video of Gilmour playing ping pong at the team hotel, but it was quickly withdrawn once news of the young midfielder’s positive test came on Monday morning.

According to the Daily Mail, it is still unclear whether anyone else in Scotland’s camp will be placed in isolation as a result of a close interaction of Gilmour with the Scottish Football Association, who said the Chelsea player had no close contacts in the team when they were approached.

On Monday morning, all additional coronavirus tests in the Scotland camp came back negative, while the SFA is in talks with Public Health England about ‘close contacts,’ although none have been discovered.

“Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and hence miss tomorrow’s UEFA EURO 2020 Group D encounter against Croatia at Hampden,” the Scottish FA said in a statement.

The 20-year-man-of-the-match old’s performance against England on his debut start for his country heightened hopes that Scotland would advance from their winner-takes-all showdown against Croatia on Tuesday night.

However, Gilmour’s participation in the tournament may now be finished, depending on their advancement.

Although he was not one of the players in question, Robertson’s Liverpool teammate Thiago Alcantara – who had previously tested positive for coronavirus on September 29 last year – was caught up in a Covid scare ahead of the competition when Spain’s European Championship preparations were thrown into disarray due to two positive results in the squad (Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorent).

As a result, the senior team was forced to withdraw from their final warm-up match against Lithuania, with the under-21s filling the void.