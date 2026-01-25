Scotland Marks Robert Burns’ 267th Birthday with Celebrations and Traditions

Scots across the country came together on January 25, 2026, to celebrate the 267th birthday of Scotland’s national poet, Robert Burns. The day, known as Burns Night, is traditionally marked by enjoying haggis, whisky, and readings of Burns’ most famous poems. This year, celebrations took place in homes, pubs, and historical venues, with special events hosted throughout Edinburgh.

Burns Night Events Draw Crowds to Edinburgh

In the heart of the Scottish capital, The Real Mary King’s Close offered an immersive experience, with tours highlighting Burns’ life and work. Guests enjoyed live readings of his poetry, followed by whisky tastings and a group recitation of his famous “Address to a Haggis.” Josh Nixon, a 17-year-old tour guide who portrayed Burns, expressed the significance of the poet’s legacy, particularly for younger generations. “Burns is an icon for aspiring poets, and his personal connection to Scotland resonates with people like me,” Nixon said.

Among those participating in the tours were Philippa Raby and Stephen Hampson, who traveled from Manchester to experience Burns Night in Edinburgh. Hampson, who works in marketing, explained, “We’ve been to Edinburgh before, but never for Burns Night. It’s such an iconic celebration, and we wanted to see it for ourselves.”

A Tribute to Burns’ Enduring Influence

Many attendees, including Raby, reflected on why Robert Burns continues to be celebrated so widely. “His poetry is like a love letter to Scotland,” Raby said. “He was a man of the people, with deep connections to the land and the people. That’s why his words still resonate today.”

Burns Night celebrations are not only about the poet’s enduring influence but also the romanticized vision of Scotland he helped shape. As Nixon noted, “His works, alongside other Scottish authors, have given the world the image of Scotland we have today – from the tartan to the Highlands.” His poetry continues to hold personal and global significance, painting a vision of Scotland that captivates people across the world.

The evening ended with many raising their glasses in tribute to Burns’ legacy, reaffirming his status as one of Scotland’s most beloved cultural figures.