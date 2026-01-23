Scotland Launches New Agency to Address Housing Shortages

Scotland’s First Minister, John Swinney, has unveiled plans for a new national housebuilding agency, More Homes Scotland, aimed at accelerating the delivery of affordable housing across the country. The initiative, which aims to address the ongoing housing crisis, will focus on rural areas and islands, with a particular emphasis on overcoming land acquisition barriers and stalled infrastructure projects.

The Scottish Government has pledged to invest substantial funds into the housing sector, with over £900 million earmarked for the upcoming financial year. The new body will work alongside local authorities, housing associations, and private developers to streamline the process of building affordable homes more quickly and efficiently. More Homes Scotland is set to be operational by the 2028-29 financial year, with an update on its progress expected in March.

Focus on Large-Scale Projects and Partnerships

More Homes Scotland will not directly handle the construction of homes but will act as a facilitator, removing obstacles that have slowed progress. The agency will collaborate with various stakeholders, including the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB), which is expected to bring in additional private investment to support large-scale projects. This collaboration is seen as key to enhancing the speed and scale of housing development, especially in regions where projects have previously stalled.

In his announcement, Swinney acknowledged the severe housing shortage faced by many Scots, particularly young people, who struggle to afford homes to rent or buy. He emphasized that the creation of the agency would cut down on duplication and improve efficiency, ultimately allowing the government’s substantial investments to go further.

“This agency will offer the simplicity, scale, and speed we need to meet the challenges of today,” Swinney said, highlighting the importance of providing affordable, climate-friendly homes for future generations of Scots. While the agency will not have control over planning decisions, it will work closely with councils to ensure that the planning system is streamlined to support the construction of new homes.

The Scottish National Investment Bank’s CEO, David Ritchie, expressed support for the new agency, noting that the bank has already invested more than £130 million in housing and plans to expand its involvement. He called More Homes Scotland a crucial step towards tackling the country’s housing challenges and improving communities across Scotland.

However, the proposal has faced criticism from political opponents. The Scottish Conservatives have questioned whether the new agency will succeed where previous efforts have fallen short, with housing spokeswoman Meghan Gallacher accusing the government of failing to deliver the homes needed over the past two decades. “This latest plan is another quango that won’t even be fully operational for another two years,” Gallacher said.

Housing charity Shelter Scotland welcomed the initiative but cautioned that it must be backed by sufficient funding to meet the government’s ambitious targets. The charity’s CEO, Alison Watson, pointed to the recent Scottish Budget, which sets the goal of building 36,000 affordable homes by 2030, noting that this falls short of the 110,000 homes needed by 2032 to meet Scotland’s housing needs.

Despite these concerns, Swinney remains optimistic that the creation of More Homes Scotland will make significant progress towards resolving the country’s housing crisis, particularly for young Scots facing affordability issues in the housing market.