Scotland is planning an independence referendum for 2023 in the wake of the United Kingdom’s decision to leave the European Union.

According to the Associated Press, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced initial plans to organize an independence referendum in 2023, as residents remain dissatisfied with the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union. Unless the COVID-19 outbreak creates more setbacks to the campaign, Sturgeon stated she will “continue in earnest” her quest to split from the United Kingdom in 2022.

“As we emerge from winter into spring next year, COVID permitting, the campaign to persuade a majority of Scots that our future is better secure as an independent nation will resume in earnest,” Sturgeon said. “I will begin the process necessary to hold a referendum by the end of 2023 sometime next year. Also, and maybe more crucially, our party will present a new positive case for independence.” In a 2014 referendum, 55 percent of Scots voted to stay in the United Kingdom, but the country eventually changed its mind. According to the Associated Press, while 52 percent of UK voters supported leaving the EU in a 2016 referendum, 62 percent of Scottish voters favored staying in the bloc.

Scotland was pushed to leave the EU against its will, according to Sturgeon, but a second referendum in 2023 would be contingent on a binding deal with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government. According to the Associated Press, Johnson has stated that he would refuse to accede to such a referendum, which might force the issue into the courts if Sturgeon pursues the final vote.

Sturgeon made the announcement during an address at the Scottish National Party Conference, which focused extensively on the newly discovered COVID-19 omicron variation. According to Politico, some opponents chastised the leader for bringing up independence as the globe struggles to confront and learn about the mutant virus.

“It is very distressing and irresponsible that the first minister’s priority is once again on sowing division between Scotland and the rest of the United Kingdom, in the face of a rising public health crisis,” Scottish Labour Deputy Leader Jackie Baillie said.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The fact that voters in May voted an independence-supporting majority to the Scottish parliament — where the SNP rules with the pro-independence Green Party — is significant, according to Sturgeon. This is a condensed version of the information.