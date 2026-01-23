Scotland Focuses on Recovery After Heavy Snowfall Causes Widespread Disruption

Hundreds of schools remain closed in northern Scotland for a fourth consecutive day as recovery efforts take center stage following days of intense snowfall. First Minister John Swinney confirmed on Thursday that while efforts are now shifting to recovery, the government continues to address ongoing disruptions across the country.

Rail services have returned to normal across most of Scotland, with the exception of a section of the Far North Line between Brora and Wick/Thurso. On the roads, priority one routes in Aberdeenshire have reopened, though conditions remain challenging in some areas. The heavy snow, which has blanketed the North East, Highlands, and Northern Isles, led to school closures, with more than 440 schools shuttered on Wednesday, affecting 18% of Scotland’s total school estate.

Focus on Recovery Amid School Closures and Transport Challenges

While the worst of the snowstorm has passed, the aftermath continues to cause significant challenges. Over 150 schools in Aberdeenshire, dozens in the Highlands, and several in Moray and Orkney remain closed as local authorities focus on restoring normalcy. Remote learning has been offered to students where possible. Swinney explained that the snowfall’s intensity and the scale of the disruption have required substantial resources to clear critical transport routes. “The priority one routes in Aberdeenshire are all clear, and progress is being made on secondary routes,” he said.

In Aberdeenshire, the situation worsened on Tuesday when the council declared a major incident, warning that rural communities might be cut off due to the volume of snow, with power outages also a concern. Insch, a village in the region, was completely isolated, receiving nearly a foot of snow. Local resident Doug Griffin remarked, “There has been nothing like this since 2010. It makes it really difficult to do anything.”

In addition to the ongoing efforts to reopen roads and railways, Scotland’s Justice Secretary, Angela Constance, emphasized the importance of ensuring that vulnerable communities affected by the snowstorm receive adequate support. “Work is now focusing on helping those who have experienced the most severe disruption,” she noted. The reopening of major transport routes is a key component in ensuring that people can access necessary services and supplies.

Despite the severe conditions, Network Rail confirmed that services have returned to normal across the country, with teams working to reopen the remaining closed section of the Far North Line. On the roads, Traffic Scotland reported snow gates being closed at Cock Bridge to Tomintoul and Bridge of Dye due to the ongoing weather conditions.

Police Scotland’s Assistant Chief Constable, Alan Waddell, also underscored the continued coordination between local authorities, emergency services, and health partnerships to support affected communities. He urged residents to check on their neighbors and relatives if it is safe to do so.