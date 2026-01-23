Scotland Faces Travel Disruption as Ice Warning Continues

Scotland is bracing for more icy conditions, with a yellow weather warning in effect for western and northern regions through Wednesday morning. The Met Office issued the warning, advising that untreated surfaces could become dangerously slippery due to icy conditions developing overnight.

Widespread Travel Risks Across Scotland

The warning, effective from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, highlights the likelihood of icy patches forming in areas where recent snowfall has melted, or following heavy rain. The Met Office warns of potential hazards as clear spells lead to the formation of ice, especially in areas where snowmelt or wintry showers have occurred. Motorists are urged to take extra precautions as icy roads could affect travel across Scotland’s western and northern regions.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected to continue to impact parts of South West England. A yellow rain warning has been issued for Thursday, with forecasters predicting further flooding risks in the wake of Storm Goretti’s destructive force. Last week, the storm battered the UK with winds reaching nearly 100mph, prompting a rare red warning for dangerous winds in the south-western part of the country.

Storm Aftermath and Water Supply Crisis

As the storm’s effects continue to be felt, major disruptions are ongoing. Kent and Sussex have declared a major incident due to the breakdown of essential services. Around 30,000 properties remain without a reliable water supply, following widespread pipe bursts and power outages caused by the intense cold. South East Water is working to restore service, with around 16,500 homes in East Grinstead and the surrounding areas, as well as parts of Tunbridge Wells, facing the most significant disruption. The utility has apologized for the inconvenience and is making efforts to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

On a broader scale, the UK has experienced a variety of weather alerts in the aftermath of the storm, including 40 flood alerts and three flood warnings issued across England. In response to the ongoing cold snap, the UK government has activated its cold weather payment scheme, providing vulnerable households—particularly pensioners and low-income families—with automatic financial support. Those eligible will receive £25 for every seven-day period of extreme cold, with the scheme covering England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

While the storm and its aftermath have caused significant damage, emergency services continue to assess the situation. One tragic incident involved a man in his 50s who was found dead in a caravan after a tree fell on it in Helston, Cornwall, during the storm. Authorities are working to clear the debris and ensure safety for residents across the affected areas.