Scotland Faces Amber Snow Warning as Severe Weather Continues

Scotland is bracing for another round of disruptive winter weather, as the Met Office issues a fresh amber warning for snow across central and north-eastern regions. The alert will take effect from 3 a.m. on Sunday, lasting until 2 p.m., bringing heavy snow that could worsen ongoing travel disruptions.

Disruptions Likely Across Transport Networks

In addition to the amber warning, the rest of the country remains under wider yellow warnings for snow, rain, and ice, which are expected to continue through the weekend and into Monday. ScotRail, Scotland’s main rail operator, has already flagged potential disruptions across multiple routes, with speed restrictions likely to delay journeys.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail’s service delivery director, urged passengers to plan ahead, advising them to check real-time travel updates via the ScotRail website, app, or social media. He also confirmed that crews would be working around the clock to minimize the impact of the severe weather.

“We’re grateful to our customers for their understanding as this period of severe weather continues,” Ilderton said.

Advice for Travelers and Communities

Fiona Hyslop, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, has emphasized the importance of planning ahead. She urged people in areas affected by the amber warning to reconsider non-essential travel, with the conditions expected to heavily impact the transport network. “If you need to travel, drive to the conditions and follow the advice of Police Scotland,” Hyslop stated.

The First Minister also expressed gratitude for the tireless work of frontline staff, thanking those working to ensure road and rail networks remain operational. As part of efforts to ease the effects of the storm, local authorities and emergency services have been coordinating with NHS and social care services to support affected communities.

In some areas, such as Aberdeenshire, more than 250 schools were closed for the fifth consecutive day due to the worsening weather. Remote learning has been offered, but with many students missing a full week of school at the start of the term, the disruption is mounting.

In addition to the snow, sub-zero temperatures and icy conditions have caused widespread travel issues. The Inverness-Wick railway line remains closed, along with several local roads, although major routes in the north and north-east of Scotland have been cleared. Despite this, severe weather continues to challenge local infrastructure, with Aberdeenshire Council declaring a major incident due to fears of rural communities being cut off and the potential for power outages.

Police Scotland has also issued a statement urging the public to look out for vulnerable neighbors and relatives. “Some services may be impacted by adverse weather, and we encourage people to help where they can do so safely,” said Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell.

As Scotland faces another week of hazardous winter weather, the resilience of both the public and essential workers continues to be tested. With the worst of the storm still to come, authorities are urging residents to stay informed and exercise caution during this ongoing period of challenging conditions.