Scotland Braces for Second Weekend of Snow and Ice Warnings

Scotland is facing its second consecutive weekend of severe weather, with a Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice in place across most of the country. The alert, which covers much of Scotland, will remain in effect until 3pm on Saturday, while a new warning will take over on Sunday between 2am and 3pm.

Heavy snow and icy conditions are expected to cause further disruptions, particularly in northern and central regions. A band of snow is moving across Scotland and northern England, potentially exacerbating travel delays and challenging weather conditions for communities.

Local authorities continue to respond to the ongoing challenges, with schools remaining closed for a fifth day on Friday due to the weather. In some areas, including Inverness, the snow has caused widespread travel disruption, closing the Inverness-Wick railway line and blocking several local roads. However, key routes in the north and north-east have been cleared for use.

The Met Office has cautioned that while not all areas will experience the same intensity of snow, scattered wintry showers will persist, particularly inland and at higher elevations. Accumulations of 2 to 5 cm of snow are expected on hills above 100 meters. Temperatures are forecast to fall well below freezing overnight, raising the risk of ice forming, particularly away from the coast.

Weather Disruptions Continue into the Weekend

As the snow continues, ministers met with local authorities, police, and emergency services to discuss the ongoing response efforts. Justice Secretary Angela Constance acknowledged the difficulties faced by many areas, particularly those still struggling to return to normal. “While progress on recovery by partners continues at pace, I again want to thank the public for their patience and understanding that full recovery takes time,” she said.

In the hardest-hit areas of the north and north-east, several days of snow and sub-zero temperatures have led to school closures and major travel disruptions. In Aberdeenshire, more than 150 schools were closed, along with dozens in Aberdeen and Moray, keeping students at home and forcing many to adapt to remote learning.

To support the public, First Minister John Swinney visited Aberdeen on Friday, offering thanks to gritter operators, transport depot staff, and other workers for their efforts in maintaining road safety. “It has been a really challenging period for everybody,” Swinney remarked, “and I thank members of the public for their patience and support during these difficult times.”

Aberdeenshire Council declared a major incident earlier this week, with concerns about rural communities being cut off and potential power outages. Police Scotland has worked closely with emergency services and local councils to ensure that vulnerable communities receive the necessary support during the weather crisis.