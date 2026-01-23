Scotland Braces for More Snow as Recovery Efforts Continue Amid Ongoing Weather Warnings

Scotland faces another weekend of challenging weather as yellow warnings for snow and ice have been issued across the majority of the country. Following days of disruption caused by severe weather, authorities are working to ensure that affected areas can recover as quickly as possible, although full recovery will take time, officials have cautioned.

The latest Met Office warnings are in effect from Friday at midday until 3pm Saturday, with another weather alert scheduled for Sunday from 2am to 3pm. Snowfall over the weekend is expected to cause further travel delays and disruption, particularly in northern Scotland and northern England. These ongoing conditions come after several days of intense snow, ice, and sub-zero temperatures, which have left a significant mark on the region.

By Friday, more than 250 schools remained closed, marking the fifth day of closures in some areas. Over 150 schools in Aberdeenshire, along with schools in the Highlands, Aberdeen, and Moray, were among those affected. While many pupils have had the entire week off, remote learning opportunities have been offered to ensure education continues despite the ongoing disruption.

Challenges for Travel and Infrastructure

Travel networks have also been heavily impacted by the snow. The Inverness-Wick railway line was closed, and several local roads remain impassable. Main routes in the north and north-east, however, have been cleared. Transport authorities are working around the clock to manage the situation, with gritters and snowplows deployed to clear major routes. In Aberdeen, city officials noted that 17 road gritters and 240 staff were working tirelessly to maintain road safety, though a substantial amount of snow remains on the streets.

The weather’s impact has also forced emergency meetings between ministers, local authorities, and other relevant bodies to address the situation. Justice Secretary Angela Constance expressed gratitude for the public’s patience as recovery efforts continue, acknowledging that parts of the country are still far from returning to normal. Constance also warned that flooding could become an issue in the north-west on Sunday, as sleet or rain is expected to replace the snow.

In addition to the severe winter conditions, officials are also urging the public to stay informed and check for weather, travel, and flooding updates. The widespread conditions have tested local resilience, with Aberdeenshire Council declaring a major incident earlier in the week due to the potential for rural communities to be cut off and the risk of power outages.

In an effort to support the response, First Minister John Swinney visited Aberdeen on Friday to personally thank gritter operators, transport staff, and emergency responders for their ongoing efforts. Swinney acknowledged the challenges faced by the public and expressed appreciation for those working to keep transport networks functioning and for offering community support.

Police Scotland and other emergency service partners have also been collaborating closely with local authorities to assist affected communities and maintain essential services. Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell reminded the public to check on vulnerable neighbours and relatives if they are able to do so safely, especially as weather-related challenges continue to unfold.