Scotland Braces for More Flooding as Heavy Rain Continues into Weekend

Scotland’s north-east is on high alert for more heavy rainfall, with a yellow weather warning in place through the weekend. The Met Office has extended its warning for persistent and sometimes heavy rain across Grampian, Angus, and Perth regions until Sunday morning, bringing the risk of additional flooding and travel disruptions.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) reported 11 active flood warnings and four flood alerts early on Saturday. Weather experts predict that 20-30mm of rain could fall in many areas, with some spots seeing up to 50mm. Above 400-500 metres, the rain will turn to snow, but lower-lying regions will continue to experience rain throughout the day, potentially leading to worsening conditions before easing on Saturday night.

Disruptions Across the Region

The stormy weather has already had a severe impact, with ScotRail implementing speed restrictions on the Aberdeen to Inverness line due to adverse conditions. The train service reported delays and slower journey times, as well as significant disruptions caused by a fallen tree blocking the route to Dundee.

The persistent rain has already led to rescues in Aberdeenshire, where three people were pulled from vehicles trapped by floods on Thursday. Two individuals were rescued from a minibus near Kintore, while another was saved from a car near Banchory, highlighting the immediate dangers of the rising water levels.

Government officials have warned residents in affected areas to monitor flood alerts and take necessary precautions to safeguard their homes. Justice Secretary Angela Constance, who chaired the Scottish Government Resilience Room meeting to discuss the situation, urged the public to stay informed on weather forecasts and travel updates to avoid unnecessary risks.

Further south, a similar weather warning is in effect for parts of south-west England and southern Wales, with rain and strong winds expected to continue until Saturday evening. Although conditions are forecast to improve by Saturday morning, heavy rain caused travel disruptions across the region earlier in the week.