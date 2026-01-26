Scotland Braces for Heavy Snowfall as Weather Forecast Predicts 29 Inches

Scotland is preparing for what could be one of the heaviest snowfalls in years, with weather forecasts predicting up to 29 inches of snow in some areas within the next few days. A stark contrast to the mild weather recently enjoyed, the country is facing a second wave of extreme cold this winter. Meteorologists have warned that Scotland will see heavy snow beginning as early as January 27, with some regions likely to experience snow depths of up to 28 inches.

Severe Weather to Affect Central Scotland

Weather maps from WX Charts, which rely on Met Desk data, show that snow will blanket much of Scotland starting from tomorrow, January 27. Areas including the Cairngorms, Perthshire, Aberdeenshire, Moray, and the Highlands are already experiencing snow, and conditions are set to worsen. By late tonight, January 26, the Cairngorms could see up to 20 inches of snow, while snow flurries are expected along the west coast, including Oban, and in southern Scotland.

As the day progresses, snow showers will move eastward, covering much of central Scotland. Snowfall is predicted to intensify, particularly in the Trossachs and Cairngorms, where snow depths could range from 8 to 28 inches. By the morning of January 28, the Cairngorms could see up to 29 inches, with snow continuing through the day and into January 29. These heavy snow conditions are expected to remain through the week, with the worst of the snowfall forecast for the highlands and central regions.

Mixed Predictions from Met Office

Despite these stark predictions, the Met Office has provided a more moderate forecast. While they acknowledge the likelihood of snow, they suggest it will not be as extreme as the WX Charts projections. In their forecast for January 26, the Met Office predicts heavy rain across the country, with strong winds in the west and hill snow in the north. Coastal gales are also expected around western Scotland.

Looking ahead, the Met Office notes that conditions will remain changeable, with spells of rain and hill snow forecast for the north. For now, however, most of Scotland will experience a mix of rain, snow, and strong winds in the coming days as the second “Beast from the East” weather event threatens the region.