Scotland Braces for Heavy Snow as February Approaches

Scotland is preparing for a potentially harsh start to February, with weather models forecasting heavy snow and wintry conditions that could rival the infamous “Beast from the East” of 2018. Storm Chandra, set to hit the UK soon, is predicted to bring widespread snowfall, with some regions in Scotland expected to see up to 29 inches of snow this week. This storm will be followed by increasingly severe conditions as the country moves into February.

Forecasts Predict Two Metres of Snow

By the end of the month, Scotland’s weather could take a turn for the worse, with some areas facing an extraordinary amount of snow. Maps from WX Charts, which uses Met Desk data, suggest that conditions will intensify over the weekend, particularly in the Cairngorms region. The snow could accumulate up to 100cm (39 inches) by midnight on Sunday, February 1, and continue to build throughout the month.

In total, parts of the national park are forecast to experience up to 175cm (69 inches) of snow by Thursday, February 5, with heavy snow expected to extend across much of Scotland. While southern regions, including Glasgow and Edinburgh, may see smaller flurries, the northern part of the country, including the Cairngorms and areas surrounding Moray, are likely to see the heaviest snowfall.

As the storm intensifies, areas like Perthshire are predicted to see at least 10 inches of snow. The snow is expected to be widespread across the eastern half of Scotland, and the far north could see record-breaking snow totals. The forecast for Monday, February 9, shows that snow flurries could blanket most of Scotland, with only a few exceptions in southern regions.

Though the Met Office’s outlook does not predict conditions as extreme as the WX Charts forecasts, it still warns of persistent wintry weather. The Met Office predicts that heavy rain and wintry showers will continue to affect much of the UK, with some snow likely across hills and possibly extending to lower areas during the first half of February.

The full impact of the coming weather remains uncertain, but it is clear that Scotland will be facing a wild and snowy start to the month. As always, authorities are urging caution for those traveling in affected areas.