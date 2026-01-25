Scotland Braces for Heavy Rain as Met Office Issues Flood Warning

Scotland is set for a soggy weekend as the Met Office has issued a new rain warning for much of the country, with flood risks expected to cause significant disruption. The weather alert, which spans several regions, comes as the country prepares for more downpours following a wet week that has already left some areas saturated.

Heavy Rainfall and Flooding Concerns

The Met Office has placed a yellow rain warning across large areas of central and northeastern Scotland, with the latest alert in effect from midnight on January 24 until 9 a.m. on January 25. This follows a three-day period of heavy rain that began on January 21, with some places experiencing over 100mm of rain.

The warning area stretches from Crieff and Aberfeldy in Perthshire to Turriff in Aberdeenshire, covering parts of Perth, Dundee, and Aberdeen. Residents in these areas are being urged to prepare for further downpours, which could lead to flooding and travel disruption over the weekend. Homes and businesses in low-lying areas may be at risk, while road conditions could be treacherous due to spray and standing water.

Transport services across the region are likely to face delays, cancellations, and extended travel times, particularly on bus and train routes. Drivers are advised to take extra care, as wet weather could significantly impact road conditions, especially with the possibility of flash flooding in some parts.

The rain expected over the weekend is predicted to range between 20-30mm, with up to 50mm in the worst-affected spots. While not as severe as the recent deluge, the ongoing wet conditions are still likely to cause significant issues for many in the affected areas.

Potential Snow in Higher Regions

While much of the lowland areas will see rain, higher elevations above 400-500 meters are likely to experience snow. This adds an additional layer of complexity to the weather conditions, with wintry weather complicating travel and increasing the potential for disruption in hilly areas.

The Met Office has warned that the persistent rain, coupled with ongoing wet conditions, could lead to localized flooding, particularly in urban areas and on roads prone to waterlogging. Weather forecasts predict that by Saturday evening, the worst of the rain will ease, although wind and coastal gales may still affect the region.

As Scotland braces for another round of challenging weather, residents are advised to stay alert and monitor local weather updates for the latest warnings. The Met Office has stressed that the risk of flooding remains high, and people in vulnerable areas should take precautions to protect themselves and their property.