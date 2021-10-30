Scores, results, and dances from Week 6 of Strictly Come Dancing.

This weekend, Strictly Come Dancing returns with ten celebs coming to the dancefloor for the traditional Halloween special.

To honor the Halloween season, the remaining couples will take to the dancing in terrifying costumes.

Judi Love, a comedienne, returns to the competition this weekend after a week away due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Coronation Street (ITV) The real age of Jude Riordan, his renowned father, and his Merseyside background Tonight, fan favorites John and Johannes will dance the quickstep to a Creedence Clearwater Revival classic, while AJ and Kai will do a Viennese Waltz.

Results from Week 5 of Strictly Come Dancing

The quickstep to Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Bad Moon Rising” was performed originally by Bake Off champion John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe.

They’ve been scoring well every week, with the judges awarding them 38 points last week.

The two dressed up as werewolves tonight, complete with pointed ears and fangs.

Their dance was a “wonderful” way to open the Halloween special, according to lead judge Shirley Ballas.

Craig Revel-Horwood believed the dance was “a little bit monotonous,” but applauded the duo for their enthusiasm.

John and Johannes got off to a fast start, scoring 33 points out of a possible 40.

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington performed a waltz to Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman.”

The TV host took on the role of Medusa and attempted to transform her partner Kai into stone.

AJ’s head was in “slightly the wrong posture,” according to Anton Du Beke, leading her to lean slightly during the dance.

Meanwhile, Craig Revel-Horwood described the dance’s storytelling as “amazing.”

AJ and Kai received a 37 out of 40, which was their highest score in the series.

Dan Walker and Nadia Bychkova danced the jive to The B52s’ “Rock Lobster” on the dance floor dressed as enormous lobsters.

The BBC presenter has yet to receive a score greater than a 7.

The dance was “a little like watching a horror picture,” according to Craig Revel-Horwood, but Dan was “very, very entertaining.”

Tonight’s jive, according to Motsi Mabuse, was the pair’s greatest Latin dance since the tournament began.

Dan and Nadia combined for a total of 27, with Motsi taking the top spot. “The summary has come to an end.”