Scientists suggest the reopening should be postponed for a few weeks.

Scientists have asked officials to declare an immediate “by a few weeks” postponement of the final easing of Covid-19 limitations, which is set to take place on June 21.

Experts believe the government should make a decision right now so that consumers and businesses can start preparing for a delay.

Ministers are expected to announce if final limitations may be lifted within the next seven days, but Professor Sir David King, a former government scientific adviser, believes officials already have enough evidence to make their decision.

According to him, hospital admissions are gradually increasing, and new cases have risen by hundreds in only one week.

