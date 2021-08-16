Scientists have finally figured out why some dogs are yellow.

Scientists have discovered that all dogs have a coat pattern that is thousands of years old and inherited from a now extinct relative of dogs and wolves.

One of the most distinguishing qualities of dogs is their coats, and tracing their origins has revealed why certain dogs appear to be more yellow in color.

The genetic mutations that underpin the various patterns have been revealed by researchers at the University of California, Davis, to be significantly older than previously thought.

“While we think about all this variance in coat color among dogs, some of it happened long before ‘dogs’ were dogs,” said co-author and Professor Danika Bannasch, who has a passion for breeding and training canines.

“The genetics are far more interesting because they reveal something about canid evolution.”

Wolves and dogs contain two types of color pigments: eumelanin, which is black, and pheomelanin, which is yellow.

Different color patterns are created by regulating the creation of these two pigments at precisely the proper place and time on the body.

The scientists looked at five different canine coat patterns, renaming them dominant yellow, shaded yellow, agouti, black saddle, and black back.

The researchers discovered that no single genetic mutation could account for all five of these variances.

To get various yellow coat patterns, dogs needed mutations in two regions of the ASIP gene.

This gene is also found in arctic white wolves, which are far older than previously thought. The researchers discovered that it arose in an extinct canine species that separated from a common ancestor of both dogs and wolves roughly two million years ago.

“It didn’t come from modern wolves,” Professor Bannasch explained. It had been around a long time.”

Ancient wolf and dog genomes were examined to demonstrate that the dominant yellow color had existed for two million years, long before dogs were domesticated 30,000 years ago.

The black back pattern was discovered in a dog sample dating back 9,500 years, implying that canine partners had a wide range of variances.

According to the researchers, lighter coat patterns were likely advantageous for canines living during glaciation periods 1.5 to 2 million years ago.

Natural selection would then have ensured that the pattern was maintained. “The summary has come to an end.”