Scientists have discovered naked Super-Earth planets that orbit their stars in less than 24 hours.

Astronomers have revealed that two recently discovered “super-Earths” outside the solar system are devoid of atmospheres, revealing that one of these worlds is one of the most enormous super-Earths ever detected.

The extrasolar planets, also known as exoplanets, orbit their red dwarf parent stars in extremely close proximity, completing an orbit in less than a day. Astronomers have a unique opportunity to study how atmospheres evolve around rocky, or terrestrial, planets like Earth thanks to the worlds.

TOI-1634b and TOI-1685b are two red dwarf stars orbiting each other at 115 and 123 light-years from Earth, respectively. NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite identified two exoplanets in 2021. (TESS).

The Subaru Telescope and several other telescopes were used by a consortium of scientists from the Astrobiology Center, the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, the University of Tokyo, and other institutes to undertake follow-up examinations on the exoplanets. Not only do they lack atmospheres, but they also orbit their home star in less than 24 hour periods, according to the study.

This indicates that a year on these two worlds is equivalent to less than a day on Earth. The Astronomical Journal published a report detailing the team’s findings.

The exoplanets TOI-1634b and TOI-1685b are both categorized as super-Earths, which means they are both rocky worlds similar to our own, but much larger.

TOI-1634b is the most massive super-Earth with an ultra-short orbit that astronomers have discovered to yet, according to new research. It possesses a mass ten times that of Earth and a radius roughly twice that of our planet. TOI-1685b is slightly less massive than Earth, with a mass of about four times that of our planet and a radius of 1.5 times that of our planet.

Because of their relative proximity to their host red dwarf stars, exoplanets may lack the thick hydrogen-helium atmospheres that many terrestrial planets have. However, this does not imply that these planets are absolutely naked.

Exoplanets have a thin secondary atmosphere composed of gases ejected from the planet’s interior. As a result, they provide astronomers with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to study how atmospheres emerge on rocky worlds, particularly those that orbit their parent stars.

"Our project to follow up on planetary candidates discovered by TESS with the Subaru Telescope is still ongoing, and.