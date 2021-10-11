Scientists have discovered a powerful process for creating massive neutron stars.

A huge neutron star can be generated by a supernova explosion of a star that has lost its outer layers of hydrogen, according to new study. A small black hole could form as a result of the same explosive process.

The discovery of gravitational waves by the Laser-Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) during the event GW190425, prompted the inquiry.

They discovered that the event was caused by the merging of two enormous neutron stars while investigating it.

This led scientists to believe that collisions between massive neutron stars are about as common as collisions between smaller neutron stars. As a result, large neutron stars in the Milky Way should be rather abundant.

The trouble is that when astronomers look for pulsars—rotating neutron stars that emit radiation pulses at regular intervals that make these objects visible—they don’t locate any examples of such huge neutron stars.

In a university press release, Enrico Ramirez-Ruiz, professor of astronomy and astrophysics at UC Santa Cruz, remarked, “It was so stunning that we had to start thinking about how to generate a massive neutron star without making it a pulsar.”

Enrico Ramirez-Ruiz is one of the authors of a report published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters that details the discovery.

When enormous stars run out of fuel and can no longer withstand gravitational collapse, black holes and neutron stars arise. This collapse causes a large supernova to erupt, which can typically outshine every other star in the galaxy.

Despite this brilliant and easily detectable birthing event, black holes and neutron stars are difficult to identify once born since they emit no detectable radiation if they are stable and not eating matter.

"That means our observations are skewed," Ramirez-Ruiz added. "When one of the neutron stars is a pulsar, we've seen neutron star binaries in our galaxy, and the masses of those pulsars are practically all the same—we don't observe any massive neutron stars." The team of researchers lead by Alejandro Vigna-Gómez, an astronomer at the University of Copenhagen's Niels Bohr Institute, explored how powerful neutron star binaries or light black hole pairings form.