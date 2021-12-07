Scientists have discovered a new Omicron variant that is difficult to detect with COVID testing.

Scientists have discovered a new strain of the Omicron coronavirus that is more difficult to detect with normal PCR coronavirus testing, raising concerns that it may be spreading more slowly over the world.

According to a report from The Guardian, the new form has been called “stealth Omicron” by some researchers because it lacks a certain genetic mutation that allows it to be easily recognized in lab-based COVID-19 tests.

Other genetic traits distinguish this new type from the regular Omicron variant, according to researchers. According to the news site, while it can still be identified as Omicron by genetic testing, investigations have discovered that it is not as easily spotted by conventional PCR tests that are used around the world to track the virus’s spread.

According to The Guardian, this new variant of Omicron was discovered among coronavirus genomes from South Africa, Australia, and Canada. Researchers say it’s too early to tell if the new Omicron variation, known as BA.2, will spread in the same manner that the normal Omicron variant, known as BA.1, did.

“Within Omicron, there are two genetically distinct lineages, BA.1 and BA.2,” said professor Francois Balloux, director of the University College London Genetics Institute, to The Guardian. “It’s possible that the two lineages will behave differently.” Others told the news organization that having two forms of a variant in short succession with shared alterations is “worrying,” and that it could indicate that public health officials are “missing a significant piece of the puzzle.” The discovery comes barely a week after the Omicron variety was detected in the United States for the first time. Since then, about half of the states in the United States have reported cases of Omicron, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified as a variety of concern after being discovered in South Africa last month.

Researchers are still learning more about the variant, but preliminary findings suggest that it is twice as transmissible as Delta—the main variety in the United States—and that, due to its high mutation rate, it may be more successful at evading immunity.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, stated on Tuesday that while the Omicron variant may. This is a condensed version of the information.