Scientists have discovered a highly evolved new Covid’super version’ in three nations, which they are warning against.

Scientists are looking into a novel Coronavirus variety that has developed significantly.

According to Wales Online, the B.1.1.529 strain has been found in three nations and has an abnormally high number of mutations.

The spike protein in the new variation includes 32 mutations, which is twice as many as in the Delta strain.

B.1.1.529 has been discovered in ten cases in Botswana, South Africa, and Hong Kong, and a virologist at Imperial College London has described the alterations as “horrific.”

According to Tom Peacock, “The extraordinarily lengthy branch length and large number of spike mutations indicate that this could be a serious problem (predicted escape from most known monoclonal antibodies).

“It’s worth noting that while this is currently at extremely low levels in a well-sampled part of Africa, it should be well studied because to the horrible spike profile (I’d wager that this is antigenically worse than virtually anything else about).”

The new strain’s mutation profile, according to the virologist, is “very nasty,” and it has the potential to be dangerous “The Delta strain, which is currently the dominant variety in the UK, is “worse than practically anything else about.”

“Export to Asia suggests this may be more common than sequencing alone would suggest,” he continued.”

A 36-year-old guy from Hong Kong traveled to South Africa on October 23 and returned on November 11.

On his return to Hong Kong, he tested negative, but on the 13th of November, while undergoing quarantine at a hotel, he tested positive.

Covid cases in South Africa increased from 312 on Monday to over 860 on Tuesday, but scientists feel it is too early to determine whether the new “super strain” is to blame.

New Coronavirus varieties are discovered all the time, but they rarely propagate beyond a few instances.

Although no instances of the B.1.1.529 strain have been reported in the UK, officials and scientists from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) stated they were keeping an eye on it.

“The UK Health Security Agency, in conjunction with scientific organisations throughout the world, is regularly monitoring Covid-19,” said Dr Meera Chand, Covid-19 Incident Director at UKHSA.”

