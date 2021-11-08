Scientists explain why women don’t get cold when they wear less clothing on nights out.

Even though winter and sweaters are approaching, some ladies continue to dress as though it is summer on nights out.

When people dress to impress for a night out on the town, the desire to appear nice sometimes takes precedence over the desire to stay warm.

While bystanders may be perplexed as to how women are able to withstand the cold, there is a scientific answer.

“When looking ‘hot’ means not feeling chilly: Evidence that self-objectification reduces feelings of being cold,” according to a study published in the British Journal of Social Psychology, claims to have solved the issue.

According to the newspaper: “Standards for women’s appearance have valued beauty over comfort, from corsets to shapewear, from foot binding to stilettos.

“Today, many women reveal more of their body than they cover when out for an evening of fun, even on cold winter nights.

“‘Aren’t they cold?’ says the narrator. Given that women are not natively resilient to cold weather, we wondered if there was a psychological reason for this phenomena.” One of the study’s authors, Roxanne Felig, argued on TikTok that when someone is preoccupied with how they look, their basic needs take a back seat.

She says that women are too concerned with their appearance to notice the cold.

She went on to say: “When women are objectified, they are less aware of how hungry they are and how fast their hearts are beating.

“They’re just less aware of their own interior states.

“For many women, looking ‘hot’ means not feeling cold in a sexually objectifying culture.”