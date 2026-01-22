Scientists Discover Extinct Life Form That Could Redefine Evolutionary History

Scientists have uncovered what could be an entirely new branch of life, one that challenges long-standing theories about Earth’s early organisms. Protaxites, a mysterious species that lived more than 360 million years ago, may have been neither plant nor fungus, researchers say, suggesting a lost evolutionary lineage.

Ancient and Colossal Organisms

First discovered in the 1850s on the shores of Quebec, Canada, prototaxites were initially believed to be tree-like plants or even ocean algae. However, studies over the years have revealed that they were not what scientists expected. These towering organisms reached heights of up to eight meters and lacked the characteristic green leaves or branches of plants. They may have been among the first large organisms to inhabit land during the Devonian period, long before dinosaurs roamed the Earth.

Recent research published in 2026 has turned the focus on prototaxites once again, this time revealing that they were not part of any known plant or fungal lineage. “They are life, but not as we now know it,” said Sandy Hetherington, lead co-author of the study and research associate at National Museums Scotland. “We can’t assign prototaxites to any extant lineage, reinforcing its uniqueness.” The findings suggest that prototaxites belonged to an entirely separate and now-extinct eukaryotic branch of life.

The latest studies have provided crucial insights into these enigmatic organisms, which have defied classification for nearly two centuries. Researchers now believe that prototaxites did not photosynthesize like plants, nor did they form symbiotic relationships typical of fungi. Instead, they displayed distinct anatomical and chemical characteristics, making them an evolutionary anomaly.

In an exciting development, the National Museum of Scotland is preparing to showcase a display of prototaxites, giving the public a chance to view these colossal life forms up close. Hetherington, who has been involved in the long-running debate over the organism’s classification, called the new research a major step forward in understanding the diversity of life that existed on early Earth.

What Happened to Protaxites?

The mystery surrounding the extinction of prototaxites remains unsolved. Scientists are still unsure what caused these giant organisms to vanish, though the research suggests they were part of a unique evolutionary branch that has since disappeared. Protaxites existed during the “age of the fishes,” around 200 million years before the first dinosaurs appeared. The Devonian period was a time when Earth’s continents looked vastly different, and the landscape was undergoing dramatic changes.

The discovery of prototaxites has opened up a new chapter in the study of ancient life forms, revealing that Earth’s evolutionary history is even more complex and mysterious than previously thought. As research into this remarkable organism continues, scientists hope to uncover even more about the origins of life on Earth, offering new insights into how life evolved and what was lost in the distant past.