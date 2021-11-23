Scientists discover a new dinosaur in Missouri after finding a juvenile skeleton.

A paleontologist digging in an undisclosed area in Missouri discovered new dinosaur bones.

The news station KTVI in St. Louis was the first to interview paleontologist Guy Darrough about his discovery. During an interview with the station, Darrough said that he discovered the juvenile skeleton of a Parrosaurus missouriensis, a duck-bill dinosaur that grew to be 25 to 30 feet long.

Darrough told the channel, “I can’t imagine anything more remarkable than what we’ve discovered here.” He called the discovery “a world-famous discovery.” According to Darrough, this type of dinosaur has only been discovered in Missouri. It is designated as Missouri’s official dinosaur on state government websites.

Dinosaur bones had previously been discovered in Missouri, but these kind of fossil discoveries are uncommon, according to state archives. According to the official website of Missouri’s secretary of state, John Ashcroft, a set of bones was discovered on a farm in the 1940s while the family who owned the land was digging a well. Those bones were later recognized as belonging to a Parrosaurus missouriensis, which passed through a few different names until becoming the official dinosaur of the state in 2004.

According to Ashcroft’s official website, the first bones were sold to the Smithsonian in 1943. The fossils were discovered in Missouri’s Bollinger County, according to the Smithsonian.

According to KTVI, the location of Darrough’s discovery is being kept under wraps while dig teams continue to examine the region. Darrough stated he contacted the Sainte Genevieve Museum Learning Center in Ste. Genevieve after discovering the juvenile skeleton, as well as Peter Makovicky, associate curator of paleontology and chair of the Field Museum’s Department of Geology in Chicago, to inform them of his discovery.

Makovicky sent a dig crew to the site where the juvenile skeleton was discovered, and they unearthed bones from an adult of the same species, Darrough told KTVI. A Tyrannosaurus tooth has also been discovered, according to Darrough, and researchers are “hoping there’s a whole bunch” of more fossils in the region.

"A truly spectacular site," Makovicky said, "and one of the best dinosaur sites east of the Mississippi."