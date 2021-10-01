Scientists claim that Marie Antoinette’s rumored lover redacted words from her letters himself.

Axel von Fersen, Marie Antoinette’s rumored lover, erased words from her letters to him, according to French experts.

Scientists were able to map out each layer of ink and retrieve the original text by separating the chemical composition of different inks used on the paper. Scientists discovered that the Swedish count scratched out words in dark ink himself using this novel technology.

According to the analysis, removing words like “madly” and “beloved” impacted the tone of the letter and the relationship between the correspondents.

The Associated Press quoted Anne Michelin, a material specialist at the Sorbonne’s Research Center for Conservation, as saying, “In this time, people used a lot of flowery language — but here, it’s extremely strong, really intimate language.”

Michelin, a co-author of the study published Friday in the journal Science Advances, added, “We know there is a love relationship with this book.”

“It’s always fascinating when you find out you can learn more about the past than you thought you could,” said historian Rebecca L. Spang, who studies the French Revolution at Indiana University and was not involved in the research.

The letters were written between June 1791 and August 1792, during which time the French royal family was closely monitored in Paris after attempting to flee the kingdom. The French monarchy would be deposed soon after, and Marie Antoinette and her husband, Louis XVI, would be executed the following year.

The letters, written on thick cotton paper, cover a wide range of topics, including political events and personal feelings. The deleted phrases do not change the overall message, but they do change the tone of the sender-receiver relationship.

When Marie Antoinette and Fersen were both 18, they met in France. They remained in contact till she passed away.

“There is a kind of worship of the letter as a form of writing in 18th century western Europe that allows you access to a person’s character like no other,” said Deidre Lynch, a Harvard historian who studies the period’s literary culture and was not involved in the study.

“They’ve let their head down and shown who they truly are, like a figurative state of undress,” she remarked.

