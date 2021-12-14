Scientists are concerned about rain at Greenland Summit Station and beavers in the Arctic.

The first-ever rainfall at Greenland’s summit station, record seasonal temperatures at the conclusion of the previous polar year, and the spread of beavers into the Arctic have all become sources of concern for government scientists in their annual Arctic report card.

The Greenland summit station, which is located in the center of the island, is generally so frigid that any precipitation falls in the form of snow, making the territory’s first rainfall a red flag in the face of global warming. While the polar year 2020-2021, which runs from October to September, was only the fifth warmest on record, the months of October to December in 2020 were the warmest on record.

Greenland’s contradictory weather patterns, according to Twila Moon, an editor of the paper and a scientist at the National Snow and Ice Data Center, are an indicator of general Arctic conditions. People may feel that “if something isn’t breaking any new records, it’s going quite well,” she added. That isn’t the case.” “I would have given you two thumbs up if you had asked me how we’re doing on the Greenland ice sheet in early July.” “Surprisingly, we were having a regular year,” Moon explained. “And then we got these really significant melt events in late July and August, setting new records and allowing us to see rainfall for the first time ever at the summit of Greenland.” The appearance of beavers in western Alaska is likewise “amazing,” according to Moon. In comparison to two decades ago, there are now 12,000 dams in the area.

The creatures are an issue because when they form a dam and cause more water to pool on the surface, they can cause more permafrost thawing. According to Moon, this can collapse infrastructure such as roads, airports, and other constructions.

Moon explained, “It’s a true shift or disturbance of the present environment.”

“The trends are continuous, worrisome, and indisputable,” said Rick Spinrad, chief of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, who presented the results of 111 scientists from 12 countries at the American Geophysical Union conference on Tuesday. “One of the most famous markers of climate change is the removal of the big white cap that once covered the top of the earth.” “It’s the Arctic.” This is a condensed version of the information.