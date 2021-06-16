Scientists and officials have been chastised by Conservatives for the duration of the lockdown.

Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock, and the Government’s scientific experts have come under fire from furious Conservatives over the extension of coronavirus restrictions in England.

After being forced to postpone lifting restrictions on June 21, Conservatives questioned the Prime Minister’s vow that July 19 would be the “terminus” date for the lockdown.

Mr Johnson was grilled by Conservative MPs Philip Davies and William Wragg at Prime Minister’s Questions, while Mr Hancock was also chastised for the delay.

When MPs vote on the road map delay later on Wednesday, Labour will support the extension, sparing the Prime Minister a defeat.

However, the size of the opposition, combined with criticism from Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, highlights Mr Johnson’s challenges.

Mr Davies questioned why the Prime Minister did not trust “the common sense of the British people and his Conservative instincts of individual freedom and individual responsibility” rather than the advise of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies at Prime Minister’s Questions (Sage).

The Prime Minister stated that he did not want the Covid limitations to endure indefinitely, but that “a little more time” was required to vaccinate millions more people in order to help prevent the Delta variant’s spread.

“When can we anticipate the coordinated chorus of Sage members to resume their media appearances to lower morale?” Mr Wragg wondered.

He inquired if Mr Johnson was concerned about having to hold another press conference to postpone “the restoration of our liberties.”

“I feel that academic and scientific freedom are vital parts of our democracy, and I also recognize that my scientific colleagues would agree with my feelings that we must learn to live with Covid,” Mr Johnson added.

“You can’t run society just to stop the hospitals being full, otherwise you’d never let us get in our cars and drive anywhere or do any of the other things that people want to do, so there has to be some proportionality,” Commons leader Mr Rees-Mogg said on his ConservativeHome podcast, indicating that Cabinet ministers are concerned about the extension.

