Schumer and Pelosi shed light on the details of the White House-Democrats agreement on the $3.5 trillion bill.

According to the Associated Press, Democratic leaders in Congress have agreed on a “framework” for funding the big spending bill they want passed, but little else was stated about the contents.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi both announced the agreement. According to the Associated Press, officials from the Biden administration and Democratic congressional leaders have been meeting privately to discuss the greatest spending and tax package since the New Deal. Over a ten-year period, the measure will cost around $3.5 trillion.

“We’ve done this a million times, so there are a lot of different techniques of raising money in a fair and progressive way, and raising at least three and a half trillion dollars. If that’s the menu, I don’t see anything particularly new,” said Senator Bernie Sanders, chairman of the Senate Budget Committee.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

However, the party is split on the final size and many of the details, and there has been no public indication that any of those key issues have been resolved. Republicans are adamantly opposed to the bill, and Democrats will only be able to get it through if they keep their defections to three in the House and none in the Senate.

It was unclear from Schumer and Pelosi’s statements if the administration and legislative negotiators had narrowed their options for funding the package or were merely working from a vast menu of options that already existed. It was also unclear whether the “framework” was a start toward addressing the numerous conflicts between rank-and-file party moderates and progressives that have hindered progress on the bill, and there was no initial public indication that it was.

Other top Democrats showed confusion about the leaders’ announced “framework,” highlighting the questions it presented.

“If there is a framework, yes,” Sander said when asked if he expected the revenue outline to be presented with him shortly. All year, Sanders has been in the middle of discussions about the Democrats’ fiscal policies.

The leaders made their remarks as the House prepares to vote on a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects on Monday. That has been agreed upon by Pelosi. This is a condensed version of the information.