Schools Remain Closed for Third Day as Snow and Ice Impact Scotland

Hundreds of schools across northern Scotland will stay closed for a third consecutive day as the region braces for more snow and icy conditions, with the Met Office issuing fresh warnings for hazardous weather. The adverse conditions are expected to continue through Wednesday, with forecasts predicting up to 20cm of snow on higher ground.

Further Disruptions Expected Amid Continued Snowfall

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for the northern half of Scotland, starting at midnight on Wednesday and lasting until 11:59 PM. According to forecasters, snow is expected to accumulate with 5-10cm likely at elevations above 100 meters, and areas over 200 meters could see up to 20cm. Southern and western parts of the country are also under a yellow warning for ice from midnight until 10 AM.

Tuesday’s heavy snow caused widespread disruptions to road, rail, and air travel, leading to hundreds of school closures across the country. While many schools are expected to reopen on Wednesday, several remain closed, particularly in Aberdeenshire, Moray, Aberdeen, and areas of Orkney and Shetland. More than 120 schools in the Highlands will also remain shut as pupils face an extended break from the festive holidays due to the severe weather.

Aberdeenshire Council declared a major incident on Tuesday, warning that some rural communities may be isolated and power outages are a possibility. The council’s emergency response efforts are underway, and local authorities are continuing to assess the situation as the storm lingers.

The impact of the snowstorm has been felt across transport networks. Snowdrifts up to 1.2 meters deep have blocked train tracks, resulting in service suspensions in northern Scotland. National Rail reported that disruptions to train services would continue until Tuesday evening, with Network Rail Scotland working to clear the tracks overnight. Glasgow’s subway network also faced interruptions after ice on the third rail caused power failures, though services were restored by lunchtime.

Temperatures plummeted across the region, with Dalwhinnie and Tulloch Bridge recording the lowest overnight temperatures of minus 11.2°C and minus 10.7°C, respectively. These conditions have heightened concerns over road safety and travel, with Police Scotland urging residents in the affected areas to follow travel advisories closely.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell of Police Scotland said local resilience partnerships were coordinating efforts to provide support for affected communities, especially in the north and northeast. He encouraged the public to check on neighbors and vulnerable individuals where safe to do so.

Meanwhile, the Scottish government remains on high alert. Justice Secretary Angela Constance chaired an emergency meeting on Tuesday with local authorities, emergency services, and utility companies to ensure that resources are in place to support those impacted by the storm. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon praised the exceptional efforts of local volunteers and farmers who have been helping clear roads and assist stranded motorists. The government has pledged to continue monitoring the situation closely throughout the week.