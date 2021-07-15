Schools have issued warnings about the dangers of selling hazardous “street benzos” to children.

A number of young individuals have become ill after ingesting a form of manufactured diazepam, prompting police and council officials to issue a warning.

Following a number of incidences with young people consuming the drug, Cheshire Police and Warrington Borough Council ( WBC) have stated that they are engaging with local schools.

In certain occasions, police and ambulances have been dispatched to drug-related occurrences in the Warrington region.

After her pet dog choked on a goodie at the pub, a woman sets out on a mission.

The warning is about the selling of “street benzos,” which are diazepam that has been produced at home or in a lab.

Three 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl have been arrested on suspicion of distributing the narcotic. They’ve all been released pending further investigation.

“In recent weeks, we’ve been made aware of incidences across the town where young people have taken a narcotic called diazepam,” according to a joint statement from Cheshire Police and WBC.

“This medication should only be used to treat anxiety symptoms and should only be recommended by a doctor.

“Benzodiazepam, sometimes known as benzos, is a prescription-only medication that cannot be purchased over the counter.

“It’s believed that the narcotics used by the young people in these cases are known as street benzos and are prohibited.

“The medicines in circulation are very certainly illicitly manufactured, which means that the components are not the same as those found in prescribed diazepam, making its strength, potency, and contents uncertain.

“As a result of the widespread usage of illicit benzodiazepam, there have been hospitalizations and deaths across the country.”

Last year, Public Health England issued a warning about the possibly lethal implications of swallowing the blue, multi-packaged tablets.

“In Warrington, there have been some difficulties with young people falling ill after using this drug, and, on occasion, police and A&E services have been involved,” the police and council statement said.

“We are actively collaborating with Warrington schools to provide relevant drug information and advice to young people before the end of the school year.

“After learning that youngsters were being supplied with the substance, police launched an investigation, which resulted in the arrest of three 15-year-old males and one 16-year-old girl on suspicion of. The summary comes to a close.