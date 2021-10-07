Schools are not allowed to use COVID funds for athletic facilities, according to the Education Department.

A new football field was created in Wisconsin, and a rebuilt high school weight room was built in Iowa. Thanks to billions of dollars in federal pandemic relief funds for schools granted by Congress this year, two outdoor tracks at a Kentucky school are receiving a facelift.

The $123 billion was meant to help schools reopen safely and recover from pandemic-related expenditures. According to The Associated Press, a lack of precise direction on how the money might be spent has led to some districts using those monies for pricey sporting projects.

Representative Bobby Scott of Virginia, who chairs the House education committee, believes athletics should not take precedence over academics. He went on to say that the money is for students, not sports teams.

“I’m sure you could make a case for anything,” Scott said, “but the goal is clear: to open properly, stay open safely, and cope with learning loss.” “These are targeted resources needed to address the fact that a lot of kids haven’t accomplished much in the last year.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Critics argue that it goes against the law’s objective, which was to assist children catch up on learning after months of homeschooling. However, many schools believe that the programs promote students’ physical and mental health, which is one of the federal government’s approved goals.

Every dollar of pandemic relief spent on sports, according to Robin Lake, director of the Center on Reinventing Public Education, may be used to expand tutoring, lower class sizes, and take other initiatives to support students who are suffering academically.

“Can these districts demonstrate that all of their students are college- and career-ready by the end of the year?” she said. “If not, the construction should be halted. Put an end to it right now.” Exercise equipment vendors have tried to cash in on the situation in some parts of the country, contacting school coaches and superintendents to advise modifications.

It’s impossible to say how many schools are taking advantage of pandemic relief in athletics. Districts are obligated to report how they’re spending the money to the states, but some schools are utilizing local funds for sports projects and then replacing them with federal relief funds, which is a ruse. This is a condensed version of the information.