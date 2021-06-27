Schools are free to hold ‘risk-assessed’ sports days.

The Department of Education has stated that schools do not need to cancel this year’s sports days due to Covid limitations.

Some schools are canceling sports days, citing Covid guidelines, but the government says this isn’t necessary in “most instances.”

“Outdoor events like sports days can go ahead as long as they’re thoroughly risk evaluated and executed in line with recommendations regarding cleaning shared equipment and not mixing bubbles,” a Department for Education (DfE) official said. This is also true for parents who are present.”

According to a blog post by the Department for Education, spectators can form separate groups of up to 30 people outside and must maintain social distance.

“This means that, depending on the size of the available space, numerous groups of 30 could possibly attend activities as long as there is no mingling between groups at any point,” the Department for Education says.

However, school leaders have warned that the DfE’s latest clarification is “too late” for many schools that have already decided whether or not to have sports days.

“The existing constraints in place regarding spectators will mean that for many, it simply will not be possible to proceed with having relatives in attendance,” said James Bowen, director of policy at the NAHT school leaders’ union.

“The regulations around the organization of spectators, in particular, are a logistical headache. This is a pity, because sports day is frequently a highlight of the school year and a wonderful opportunity to bring the entire school community together.

“Schools will do their best, and in certain situations, some parents may be able to attend, but this will have to be determined on a case-by-case basis.”

“The latest clarification from the Department for Education will arrive too late for many schools, and decisions on the safe conduct of sports days will have already been made weeks ago,” he continued.

“Schools will be aware of the extremely brief instructions from the DfE regarding organising sports days,” said Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL). (This is a brief piece.)