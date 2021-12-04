Schoolgirls, young mothers, and lone women were targeted by predatory pickpockets.

Schoolgirls, young mothers out shopping, and lone ladies on evenings out were targeted by a predatory pickpocket.

Emil Postolache was sentenced to prison in Romania for robbery before embarking on a European criminal rampage.

The 34-year-old was arrested stealing multiple times in Germany, Spain, and Belgium before relocating to the United Kingdom.

The serial thief preyed on vulnerable people all around Liverpool, shocking and traumatizing many of them.

Postolache, of Gresham Street, Fairfield, allegedly targeted a total of 13 people, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

A young mother was wheeling her son in a pram in St John’s Shopping Centre on May 4 this year.

The woman felt her coat “become heavy” and turned to saw Postolache holding her £800 iPhone, according to prosecutor Nardeen Nemat. “It fell,” he stated. She put her phone back in her pocket and stood there watching Postolache and another man, who was rumored to be his collaborator, walk away.

The woman was “very distressed,” and she is now afraid to venture into the city center.

Postolache pickpocketed a woman sitting on the stairs outside St John’s on May 10, and she later discovered her £800 Samsung Lite was missing.

Postolache and another man were caught on camera stealing her phone, which held emotional images.

He stole a £650 iPhone from another woman in St John’s on May 11, only to be caught on CCTV with an alleged accomplice.

On May 14, the victim used the Find My iPhone app to track her phone to a London Road phone shop where Postolache had sold it.

Her mother’s bank card, which was in her phone case at the time, was used to purchase £121 in adjacent stores.

On June 21, Postolache was detained, but he denied any misconduct and pled not guilty to several accusations.

He was given bail ahead of his trial by the magistrates, but when he broke it, they added terms prohibiting him from entering the Liverpool 1 and 2 districts.

After two additional occurrences, Ms Nemat said he went before magistrates on August 26.

At around 3 a.m. on June 20, he brushed past a woman who had stopped outside Fusion Nightclub in Fleet Street to adjust her shoes.

He snatched her £130 iPhone 8 from her handbag. The victim now has nightmares and refuses to leave the house.

