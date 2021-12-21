Schoolchildren deliver special gifts to their neighbors’ doors.

Children have been getting into the Christmas spirit in an effort to spread some holiday cheer.

As concerns about the coronavirus grow, and future limitations loom, children in Hale Village have determined to make others happy this Christmas.

This year, students at Hale Primary School added a personal touch to the festivities by writing handwritten letters or drawing Christmas pictures for their neighbors.

All of the ‘Step 2′ covid rules that may be implemented after Christmas were hand delivered on Monday, bringing smiles and excitement to what is unquestionably a stressful period.

Emma Fenton, the school’s principal, told The Washington Newsday: “We don’t end for Christmas until Wednesday, so we wanted to give the kids a peaceful day to reflect on the holiday season.

“We went to church in the morning, and then in the afternoon, the kids wrote messages or drew pictures for their neighbors in Hale Village, including a teabag and a piece of chocolate.

“Every child then went out and posted them in their neighbors’ yards, which was a lot of fun.

“Especially after the year that we’ve had. We normally welcome the community to come on for Christmas, but we were unable to do so for the second year in a row, so we brought Christmas to them.

“It was a huge hit with the kids. Waves were coming through the windows, and a few people came to their door.

“It was fantastic, especially for the little ones who, because to Covid, had never gone on a school trip before, so it was a huge adventure for them.”

Residents of the community were quick to applaud the children on social media, saying they had “placed a smile on a lot of people’s faces.”

The principal went on to say: “For a long time, our community has been unable to visit our school, but via the children’s letters and drawings, we have been able to maintain a relationship.

“The kids were ecstatic to be out in their community helping others.”