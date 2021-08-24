School uniform money-saving ideas from the winner of the Great British Sewing Bee, including how to remove stains and more.

My teen daughter’s first day of school is one of my all-time favorite memories. She’d only just turned four and was still suffocating in the lowest size uniform I could find.

She couldn’t stop whirling in her voluminous pinafore and admiring her gleaming big girl shoes as she declared that her favorite part of the day was ‘eating my lunch.’

Starting school is a learning experience for both parents and children, and one of the first (expensive) things I learnt was not to overspend on uniforms.

There appears to be a perception that the uniform must be completely re-purchased for each new school year, which doesn’t make much sense when you think about it. Your kids will always come out with unravelled plaits, grass-stained skirts, mud-smeared white stockings, and paint-splattered shirts, no matter how Von Trapp-family they look when you send them in. And what about those immaculately polished shoes? Climbing on adventure trails, playing tag, and kicking footballs have left him scuffed beyond recognition.

So, how do you avoid becoming bankrupt by replacing worn products on a regular basis?

First and foremost, STOP purchasing brand new items. I was guilty of doing the same thing, but I quickly realized it was a waste of money (also, from an eco-perspective, I was creating more textile waste).

Do you have any buddies at school who are older than you? They most likely have a stack of gently worn goods that their children have outgrown. Check out the local parents’ Facebook page, where you’ll frequently find folks looking for homes for products that still have a lot of life remaining in them.

Check to see whether your school holds used uniform sales. These are a great way to replace goods you’ve misplaced or to have an emergency “back up” for case you don’t have time to do laundry.

Multipacks are a good way to save money, but don’t buy too many of the same thing because a growth spurt could leave your extras obsolete. Instead, consider forming a partnership with another school parent; buy in bulk to get the cheapest pricing, then split the clothes between you.

Check for built-in waistband extenders in skirts and pants. Tighten your grip. “The summary has come to an end.”