School officials spoke with the parents of the alleged gunman the morning of the shooting to discuss behavioral issues.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard claimed that the parents of the suspect in Tuesday’s shooting incident at Oxford High School had visited with school officials on Tuesday morning.

The parents were summoned, according to Bouchard, because of a behavioral concern with the subject, who had been named as Ethan Crumbley by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald earlier in the day. Crumbley was summoned to the meeting with his parents and school officials, according to Bouchard.

Crumbley had been visited with school officials the day before regarding some “concerning behavior,” according to Bouchard. He further clarified that the two sessions were for different purposes.

Police were not made aware of these meetings until after the shooting, according to Bouchard. Because the meetings are now part of the investigation, the sheriff said he couldn’t go into further information about them.

Crumbley, 15, will be charged as an adult with terrorism and first-degree murder, McDonald said during her press conference.

During the initial incident on Tuesday, three students were slain. Hana St. Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Tate Myre, 16, were recognized. Justin Shilling, a 17-year-old student, died at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

During the shooting, six additional pupils and one teacher were also injured. Three of the victims were taken to a hospital for treatment and have since been released.

This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information becomes available.