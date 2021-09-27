School Classes Have Been Canceled Due to an Event Requesting to Block Entry Due to a Mask Mandate.

After a district court introduced an order requiring facial coverings within the facilities, anti-mask protestors reportedly threatened to “halt” entry to select Tennessee schools.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that Knox County schools will close on Monday in order to comply with Judge Ronnie Greer’s Friday judgment that students and employees must wear masks.

The verdict effectively overturns Republican Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s prior executive order enabling schools to opt out of mask mandates, while the order only applies to the county.

The decision was made after four families filed a complaint alleging that the school board failed to make “appropriate adjustments” for their challenged children, who are at a higher risk of falling critically ill from COVID-19, according to the site.

A group of anti-mask activists allegedly assembled over the weekend to protest the verdict and allegedly asked individuals to prevent others from accessing schools.

In a Sunday Twitter post, Tennessee State Representative Gloria Johnson (D) slammed the group.

It’s really troubling to me that an anti-mask organization just assembled and said they need to shut down Knox County Schools (to applause) and requested people to block school entrances with their cars, including not allowing school buses in. This is not an organization that values children.

September 26, 2021 — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ)

Rep. Johnson then posted a video of an anonymous guy protesting the mandate, saying, “We need to bring Knox County Schools to a screaming halt.”

September 27, 2021 — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ)

In addition, a petition against Judge Greer’s mask mandates in Knox County schools was created.

"There is NOT a mask mandate in Knox County, which should mean the right to be mask-free in our classrooms as well," according to the change.org petition, which was initiated on Friday. Everyone have it.